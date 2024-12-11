iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.66 and traded as high as $28.43. iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF shares last traded at $28.39, with a volume of 4,375 shares changing hands.

iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.68.

iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (EAOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately conservative risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOM was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

