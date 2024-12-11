iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

REET stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

