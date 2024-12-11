iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU) Stock Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:HYXU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.50 and traded as high as $50.60. iShares International High Yield Bond ETF shares last traded at $50.43, with a volume of 2,522 shares.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51.

iShares International High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares International High Yield Bond ETF (HYXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index comprised of high yield bonds from developed markets ex-US Dollar. HYXU was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

