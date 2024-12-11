iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 236.9% from the November 15th total of 804,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.11. 323,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,961. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

