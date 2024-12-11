iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.89 and last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 226754 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. The company has a market cap of $566.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,080,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 229,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $511,000.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

