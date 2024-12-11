iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Increased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596,090 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,715,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,910,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $408.98 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $292.57 and a 1-year high of $413.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.57. The company has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

