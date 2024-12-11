iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $296.95 and last traded at $296.95, with a volume of 28692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $294.12.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,342,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,198,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,417,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,310,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 751,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,543,000 after acquiring an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,904,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

