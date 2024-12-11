iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,618 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.61. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $72.29.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.