iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,473,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609,796 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 3.7% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $128,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203,276 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,472 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,799,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,348,000 after acquiring an additional 735,803 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,419,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,936,000 after acquiring an additional 639,816 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

