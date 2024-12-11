Islamic Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $101.80 Million (ISLM)

Islamic Coin (ISLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Islamic Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0699 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Islamic Coin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Islamic Coin has a total market cap of $101.80 million and $2.38 million worth of Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Islamic Coin

Islamic Coin’s launch date was October 10th, 2023. Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,174,943,338 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,102,175 coins. Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin. The official message board for Islamic Coin is medium.com/islamic-coin. The official website for Islamic Coin is islamiccoin.net.

Islamic Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Islamic Coin (ISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Islamic Coin has a current supply of 20,174,884,797.401333 with 1,457,057,845.308258 in circulation. The last known price of Islamic Coin is 0.07010286 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $2,650,040.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Islamic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Islamic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Islamic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

