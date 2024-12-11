Iveda Solutions Holds 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders****

**

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) recently conducted its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on December 4, 2024. During this meeting, significant decisions were made affecting the company’s governance and future direction.

A total of 1,309,385 shares of the company’s common stock, representing 54.37% of the outstanding voting capital stock, were present either in person or by proxy at the meeting. This attendance met requirements for a quorum, enabling the transaction of business.

Some key outcomes of the meeting included the re-election of Joseph Farnsworth, Alejandro Franco, Robert D. Gillen, and David Ly as directors for a one-year term. They will continue to serve until the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly elected or appointed. Additionally, the appointment of Kreit & Chiu CPA LLP as Iveda Solutions’ independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, was ratified.

However, certain proposals put forth at the meeting did not receive sufficient votes for approval. These included plans for the redomicile of the company from a Nevada corporation to a Delaware corporation, an amendment to increase the number of authorized shares of capital stock, and the issuance of specific Series A and Series B Common Stock Purchase Warrants.

The voting results for the various proposals were detailed as follows:

– Proposal 1: Redomicile of the Company as a Delaware Corporation – Details were referenced in Item 8.01 of the Current Report.

– Proposal 2: Re-election of Directors – Votes for and against each director were listed along with broker non-votes.

– Proposal 3: Ratification of Kreit & Chiu CPA as the independent registered public accounting firm – Votes for, against, and abstained were disclosed.

– Proposal 4: Amendment to increase authorized shares – Details incorporated by reference.

– Proposal 5: Approval of recently offered warrants – Information incorporated by reference.

In light of the results, the company announced that the meeting was adjourned to March 4, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time, at Iveda Solutions’ offices in Mesa, Arizona. This adjournment aims to provide more time for stockholders to vote on the aforementioned proposals related to redomiciliation, share capital increase, and warrant issuance.

Overall, the Annual Meeting of Stockholders for Iveda Solutions, Inc. brought about key decisions and a forward-looking approach in its corporate governance and strategy.

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

