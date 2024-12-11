J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 1,122.2% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
J Sainsbury Trading Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS JSAIY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. 45,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,895. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
