J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 1,122.2% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

J Sainsbury Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS JSAIY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.23. 45,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,895. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

J Sainsbury Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JSAIY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded J Sainsbury to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

