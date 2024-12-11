Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,119 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

