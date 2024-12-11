Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $170,000 Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 261.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,392 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 313.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,219,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,515 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.94.

HL stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.50 and a beta of 1.92.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $245.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

In related news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,949. This represents a 38.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

