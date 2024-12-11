Jacqueline F. Moloney Sells 300 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,048.40. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.56. The stock had a trading volume of 601,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,409. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.23. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of MKS Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 12,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

