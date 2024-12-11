James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 375 ($4.79) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s current price.

James Fisher and Sons Stock Up 1.0 %

FSJ opened at GBX 313 ($4.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 328.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.84. The company has a market capitalization of £157.72 million, a P/E ratio of -322.68 and a beta of 0.64. James Fisher and Sons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 238.73 ($3.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 371 ($4.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About James Fisher and Sons

James Fisher and Sons plc operates as an engineering services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Defence, and Maritime Transport. It offers oil and gas solutions, such as decommissioning, digital twin, diving and remotely operated vehicle (ROV), heat suppression, hazardous area design and engineering, lifting and handling, marine, ship-to-ship transfer, and subsea services, as well as artificial lifts, compressors and breathing air systems, diving systems and equipment, offshore monitoring systems, and ROVs.

