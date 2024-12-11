James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 375 ($4.79) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s current price.
James Fisher and Sons Stock Up 1.0 %
FSJ opened at GBX 313 ($4.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 328.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 330.84. The company has a market capitalization of £157.72 million, a P/E ratio of -322.68 and a beta of 0.64. James Fisher and Sons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 238.73 ($3.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 371 ($4.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.76.
About James Fisher and Sons
