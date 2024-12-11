Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group (LON:JLT) Shares Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc (LON:JLT – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,916 ($24.44) and last traded at GBX 1,914 ($24.42). Approximately 20,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 666,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,912 ($24.39).

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,914 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,914. The firm has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 97.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group

Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group plc provides insurance, reinsurance, employee benefits related advice, brokerage, and associated service worldwide. The company's Risk and Insurance segment provides advice and consultancy services; brokerage and placement services; specialist insurance products; and other services in the areas, such as captive management, claims management and administration, capital raising, and corporate finance advice.

