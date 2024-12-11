Jeffrey G. Korn Sells 7,000 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey G. Korn sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,082.50. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.12. The company had a trading volume of 95,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,464. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $136.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.33 and a beta of 1.10. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Crexendo by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Crexendo in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Crexendo in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Crexendo by 476.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 83,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

