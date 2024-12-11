Jerel A. Hopkins Acquires 500 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) Director Jerel A. Hopkins acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $10,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $185,457.32. This trade represents a 6.14 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.25. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $22.39.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.19.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

