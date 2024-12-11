John Laing Infrastructure Fund (LON:JLIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (LON:JLIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.60 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 142.60 ($1.82). John Laing Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at GBX 142.60 ($1.82), with a volume of 4,631 shares changing hands.
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 142.60.
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (JLIF) is an infrastructure fund. The Fund invests in public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Fund invests in sectors, including health, education, justice and emergency services, transport, regeneration and social housing, government buildings and street lighting.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than John Laing Infrastructure Fund
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.