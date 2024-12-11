JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,068 ($13.65) and last traded at GBX 1,066 ($13.62), with a volume of 60901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,054 ($13.47).

JPMorgan Indian Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 42.02. The firm has a market cap of £724.98 million, a P/E ratio of 684.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,005.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,004.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeremy Whitley acquired 5,000 shares of JPMorgan Indian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,250 ($62,923.21). Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Indian

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

