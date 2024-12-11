JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,068 ($13.65) and last traded at GBX 1,066 ($13.62), with a volume of 60901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,054 ($13.47).
JPMorgan Indian Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 42.02. The firm has a market cap of £724.98 million, a P/E ratio of 684.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,005.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,004.87.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jeremy Whitley acquired 5,000 shares of JPMorgan Indian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.58) per share, for a total transaction of £49,250 ($62,923.21). Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.
About JPMorgan Indian
JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Indian
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.