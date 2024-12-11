JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.21 and traded as high as $47.36. JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF shares last traded at $47.34, with a volume of 52,258 shares.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 62,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 224,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

