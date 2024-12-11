JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.38 and last traded at $81.07, with a volume of 6349 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.22.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $795.47 million, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.89.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JTEK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 125.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 96,172 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,584.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 131.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 31,564 shares during the period.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.