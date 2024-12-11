Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Trading Up 16.3% – Here’s What Happened

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.40. 2,564 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 630% from the average session volume of 351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Jumbo Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22.

Jumbo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company operates e-jumbo, an online store. It is involved in the wholesale of toys and related products to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.