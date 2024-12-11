K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Saurabh Handa Sells 21,459 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Saurabh Handa sold 21,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.63, for a total transaction of C$206,542.88.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNT shares. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

