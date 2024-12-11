Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Kadant worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,438,000 after buying an additional 15,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 130,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,447,000 after purchasing an additional 31,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.21, for a total value of $60,527.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,392.50. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca Martinez O’mara sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.59, for a total value of $117,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,618.87. The trade was a 18.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,052 shares of company stock worth $1,091,455 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on KAI

Kadant Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $396.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.25. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.51 and a 1-year high of $429.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.41. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $271.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

Kadant Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.