Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $11.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RKT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 2.38. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business’s revenue was down 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

