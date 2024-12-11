Keras Resources (LON:KRS) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

Keras Resources Plc (LON:KRS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 150,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 136,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Keras Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 million, a PE ratio of -230.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.

Keras Resources Company Profile

Keras Resources Plc, a mineral resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Manganese, Phosphate, and Other Operations segments. It holds 100% interests in the Diamond Creek phosphate project located in Salt Lake City, Utah.

