Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

Keurig Dr Pepper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years. Keurig Dr Pepper has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 589,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,225,566. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

