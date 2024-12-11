Kevin Maloney Sells 15,840,171 Shares of Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) Stock

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Maloney sold 15,840,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.06), for a total transaction of A$1,584,017.10 ($1,008,928.09).

Pantoro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Get Pantoro alerts:

Pantoro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pantoro Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold mining, processing, and exploration activities in Western Australia. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Halls Creek Project that includes the Nicolsons Mine located in Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Pantoro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantoro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.