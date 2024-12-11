King Street Capital Management L.P. Makes New $46.75 Million Investment in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,748,000. Surgery Partners accounts for 30.8% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. King Street Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.14% of Surgery Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGRY. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 133.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 747.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at about $271,000.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $770.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

