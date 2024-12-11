Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Director Buys C$23,652.00 in Stock

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director David Loren Neuhauser purchased 3,600 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.57 per share, with a total value of C$23,652.00.

David Loren Neuhauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, David Loren Neuhauser acquired 3,285 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.78 per share, with a total value of C$15,702.30.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE KEI traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.72. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.82 and a 12-month high of C$6.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$241.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.32.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

