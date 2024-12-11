Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in November

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

KNCRY remained flat at $12.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55. Konecranes has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Get Konecranes alerts:

About Konecranes

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services.

Receive News & Ratings for Konecranes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konecranes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.