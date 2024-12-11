Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Stock Position Boosted by Meros Investment Management LP

Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 44,456 shares during the period. Kornit Digital accounts for about 3.2% of Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 0.58% of Kornit Digital worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 29.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Kornit Digital Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 2.01. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $50.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.