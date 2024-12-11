Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Invests $1.32 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $101.31 and a 12 month high of $134.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

