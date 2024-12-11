KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.28 and last traded at C$8.28. Approximately 18,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 18,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.22.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

