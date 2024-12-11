Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Down 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.79 and last traded at $43.92. 150,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 579,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Partnrs raised Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

