Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Trading 6.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $65.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lattice Semiconductor traded as high as $63.41 and last traded at $63.33. Approximately 232,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,362,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.48.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LSCC. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $107,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,279 shares in the company, valued at $827,039.68. This trade represents a 11.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $219,393.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 365 shares in the company, valued at $18,253.65. The trade was a 92.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,076 shares of company stock valued at $421,990 in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

