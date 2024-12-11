Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $4.73. Lavoro shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 911 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lavoro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Lavoro Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.30.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter. Lavoro had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lavoro Limited will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

