Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.96. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.08.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 10,075.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

