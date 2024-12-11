LendingClub FY2025 EPS Forecast Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for LendingClub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LendingClub’s FY2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.40 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LC. Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point raised their price target on LendingClub from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on LendingClub from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LendingClub

LendingClub Price Performance

NYSE LC opened at $15.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LendingClub by 5.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,901,000 after acquiring an additional 300,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in LendingClub by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,896,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,541,000 after purchasing an additional 82,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 42,429 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 24.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,658,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 329,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in LendingClub by 98.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,547,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,686,000 after purchasing an additional 766,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingClub news, Director John C. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,077.28. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,041,067.57. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,500 shares of company stock worth $1,073,100 in the last ninety days. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.