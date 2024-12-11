Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Liberty Broadband has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDP opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.