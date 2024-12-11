Lisata Therapeutics’ (LSTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 432.86% from the company’s previous close.
Lisata Therapeutics Trading Up 6.6 %
LSTA stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.83.
Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.16. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lisata Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.
