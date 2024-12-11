Los Andes Copper (CVE:LA) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (CVE:LA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.73 and last traded at C$6.73, with a volume of 1920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.00.
Los Andes Copper Trading Down 3.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.64. The stock has a market cap of C$198.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 33.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14.
About Los Andes Copper
Los Andes Copper Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops copper deposits in Latin America. It operates through Mineral Exploration and Hydroelectric Project segments. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vizcachitas copper, molybdenum, and silver porphyry project located north of Santiago, Region V, Chile.
