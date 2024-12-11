LRI Investments LLC Acquires 747 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 308.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 244.4% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 177.3% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.17 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 43.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

