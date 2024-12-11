Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Insider Sells $10,085,779.80 in Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LULU stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.75. 1,358,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,332. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.63.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

