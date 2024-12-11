Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Insider Sells $10,085,779.80 in Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.7 %
LULU stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.75. 1,358,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,332. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.63.
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
