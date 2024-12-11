Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$37.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.63.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded down C$0.93 on Wednesday, hitting C$32.82. 284,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,540. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.23 and a 52 week high of C$35.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.90.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$440.77 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Research analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 2.5603448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.10, for a total value of C$448,490.00. Also, Senior Officer Terrence Smith sold 25,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.52, for a total transaction of C$759,826.78. Insiders sold 72,840 shares of company stock worth $2,146,122 over the last three months. 58.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

