Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 638 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,746 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 748.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 711,094 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,505,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,664,000 after buying an additional 539,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 176.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 821,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after buying an additional 524,261 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.09.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

