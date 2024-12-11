Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Man Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on MNGPF
Man Group Price Performance
Man Group Company Profile
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Man Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.