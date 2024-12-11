Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Man Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Man Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MNGPF

Man Group Price Performance

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group stock remained flat at $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday. Man Group has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

(Get Free Report)

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.