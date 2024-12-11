Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as low as C$0.78. Maple Leaf Green World shares last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 56,653 shares trading hands.

Maple Leaf Green World Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.79.

About Maple Leaf Green World

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

